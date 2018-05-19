US Embassy, NPS hold joint security drill at Village Market

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The United States Embassy and the National Police Service are Saturday scheduled to hold a joint security exercise at the Village Market – a shopping and recreation complex in the Gigiri area.

The Joint Readiness Exercise, which will feature simulated small arms fire, loud bangs, and smoke is designed to improve the ability of security services to respond to potential security threats especially in Gigiri, where the U.S. Embassy is located.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed the planned security drill in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The US Embassy is conducting a Joint Security Exercise today with the Kenyan Police Service on the Embassy grounds in Gigiri. — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) May 19, 2018

In a notice to its clients, the Village Market had Friday asked the public to maintain calm during the exercise, emphasizing that it was just a drill.

“The long-planned Joint Readiness Exercise will improve the participants’ ability to respond to potential security threats. As such, it is designed to be as realistic as possible,” the notice from Village Market’s management complex read.

According to the notice, the security exercise expected to end in the early hours of Sunday.

The drill comes in the wake of a heightened alert on terror threats in the country since the start of the Holy month of Ramadhan.

The Inspector General of National Police Service, Joseph Boinnet, on Friday assured that security had been beefed up across the country to preempt terror threats while further asking members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.