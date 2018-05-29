All unregistered SIM cards must be deactivated – Wangusi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Mobile phone operators have been directed to suspend all sim cards whose registration status is not in compliance with the Sim Card Regulations.

According to the Communications Authority (CA), this follows revelations that the Mobile Network Operators and subscribers are not complying with the requirements of the Kenya Information and Communications(Registration of Sim Cards) Regulations, 2015.

Through a statement in the local dailies, Director General Francis Wangusi stated that the regulations require that all SIM Cards be registered prior to activation.

“The Authority wishes to remind subscribers that Rule 5 (1) of the Regulations provides that a person who intends to register a SIM Card shall provide the following particulars to the telecommunications operator or agent: full names, identity card, service card, passport or alien card number, date of birth, gender,” he said.

“You also need to provide information on your physical address, an original and a copy of the birth certificate in respect to the registration of minors, subscriber number in respect of existing subscribers, a letter duly sealed by the chief executive officer of the person responsible for the day to day management of the statutory body,” he stated

He added that subscribers whose SIM Cards will be suspended may be reactivated upon submission of the relevant information to their service provider as stipulated in Rule 5 of the regulations.