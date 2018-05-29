Uhuru to lead National Prayer Breakfast Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – This year’s annual National Prayer Breakfast is scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Thursday.

The event that will be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta will bring together leaders from across the political divide, government officials, religious leaders and members of the diplomatic corps.

It will give political leaders the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to God and dedicated the nation for divine intervention.

President Kenyatta has been on the forefront of urging Kenyans to maintain peace and shun inter-ethnic conflict and tribalism.