Uhuru to hold talks with Ethiopia PM at State House

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday set to hold talks with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali at State House Nairobi.

The PM arrived in the country late Sunday and was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the talks between the two leaders will mainly centre on regional integration, peace and security given the central role Kenya and Ethiopia plays.

Police warned of disruption in the flow of traffic in Nairobi, as visiting Ethiopian leader is moved around the city for meetings.

Prior to the discussions at State House, the PM was scheduled to visit the Jomo Kenyatta Mausoleum at Parliament Buildings.