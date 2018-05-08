UASU vows defiance against varsity councils

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) was on Tuesday morning scheduled to address a news conference condemning what they term as intimidation of its officials by security services.

In a media invite dated May 7, UASU National Vice Chairperson Joseph Mberia said the briefing he described as “highly charged” will also be graced by Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) members from Kenyatta University where it is said some officials were arrested by the police.

Speaking ahead of the media briefing, UASU trustee George Osanjo told Capital FM News on a phone interview that the union was not going to be cowed into calling off an ongoing national lecturers’ strike which entered its 69th day on Tuesday.

He dismissed as misleading claims that learning had resumed is some public universities after lecturers signed commitment letters.

“Lecturers are on strike at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) even though the university purported to give a notice for students to report back. Even at Kenyatta University, lecturers have refused to teach,” Osanjo said.

He pointed an accusing finger at the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) for failing to honour a directive by the industrial court to table a counter offer to the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that triggered the current strike on March 1.

“The way forward is that the government and IPUCCF grants a counter offer so that the 2017-29021 CBA is negotiated and concluded and a return-to-work formula is drafted,” he said.

TUK was the first public university to report resumption of learning last week after stalled CBA talks between university workers unions and IPUCCF.

In a memo released on April 30, TUK Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning, and Infrastructure, Prof Joseph Kiplang’at, said the university’s Senate had decided that all academic activities at the institution resume on May 2.

Prof Kiplang’at said that an overwhelming majority of lecturers at the institution had signed commitment letters to normalize operations.

“It has emerged that an overwhelming number of staff members are willing and ready to continue discharging their duties,” the memo read in part.

The latest strike by public universities lecturers is the fourth in less than fifteen months.

Three previous strikes in 2017 lasted a cumulative 108 days.

UASU had at the beginning of the January-April semester in 2017 called for a strike that lasted 54 days as they demanded the negotiation of the 2013-2017 CBA.

The 54-day strike was called off on March 13, 2017, after an award of Sh10 billion CBA which saw a 17.5 and 3.9 per cent increment in salaries and house allowances of lecturers.

The strike was later reignited on July 3 after UASU faulted the government for defaulting on the agreed upon payment schedule.

The second strike was called off on July 18 UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga saying the union had received a legally binding commitment by the government that the CBA will be honoured.

In the third strike called on November 1, after UASU protested over the implementation of the 2013-2017 CBA in two phases after the first instalment of the Sh10 billion CBA was wired to universities in June under the 2016/17 Financial Year.

The remaining amount of Sh5.2 billion was transmitted late November under the 2017/18 Fiscal Year amid a paralysis in public universities.

The strike dragged on until December 9 when UASU signed a return-to-work formula which introduced a new clause requiring negotiations for the 2017-2021 CBA commence on December 18 and be concluded by January 31.