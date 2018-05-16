UASU to meet on way forward after rejecting counter offer

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) leadership is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the way forward after they rejected a government counter offer that proposed a 1.75 per cent increase in basic pay for four years, with no raise on house allowance.

The union’s Secretary General Constantine Wasonga stated that the National Executive Council (NEC) wanted to relaunch the strike which is currently in its third month.

The lecturers had asked the Labour Ministry conciliator to issue parties with a certificate of disagreement, and refer the matter to the Employment and Labour Relations Court for determination.

The counter-offer tabled by chairman of the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum Isaac Mbeche showed that lecturers will get an annual basic salary increment of 0.43 per cent.

Currently, the highest paid professor takes home Sh248,898 while the least paid academic staffer an assistant lecturer earns Sh82,037.

UASU wants the lowest paid lecturer to earn Sh195,000 and highest to take home Sh1 million.

On mortgages and car loans, the proposal states that individual university councils will negotiate with their respective UASU chapters.