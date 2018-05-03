World marks Press Freedom Day amid rights violations

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – The world marks the World Press Freedom Day Thursday, an annual event that is celebrated to highlight the achievements and challenges journalists face.

The day established by the United Nations in 1993 was specifically set aside to reflect on the strides and tests encountered by the scribes in their line of work.

In Kenya, the professionals in the industry have been tested not once but countless times with the recent escapade being the switch off of three television transmission during the controversial swearing-in ceremony of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has been categorical that it champions for media freedom in the country and following the switch off it came out strongly defending its action saying that it was necessary at the time.

Kenya Editors Guild Chairperson Churchil Otieno in his message has said that journalists should be allowed to operate without undue influence by government, political or commercial interests.

Otieno at the same time challenged the government to commit itself to press freedom in word but in deed.

According to a report recently released by Reporters Without Boarders Lobby, Kenya is ranked 96 on media freedom.

The report revealed that the media freedom status in the country is largely unfree with constant persecution of the journalists from different quarters.

This year’s theme is: keeping power in check media justice and the rule of law.