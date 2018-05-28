Only two PSVs per Sacco will be allowed in CBD

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Only two Public Service Vehicles per Sacco will be allowed into the Central Business District (CBD) as part of measures to decongest Nairobi as well as end perennial traffic snarl-ups.

According to the Director of Operations at the City Inspectorate Peter Mbaya, each vehicle will spend at least five minutes picking passengers from allocated spots in the CBD, as the county intensifies efforts to address unending congestion.

“The directive has already started and we are working to ensure there is sustainable implementation,” he said.

Mbaya said he met matatu stakeholders last Friday and all agreed to comply with the new regulations.

He added that the Saccos will look for their own holding spaces as the county provision is to allocate picking and dropping spots.

On April 25, City Hall demolished all illegal structures in various bus termini to pave way for the ban of the matatus in the CBD.

Passengers from Thika, Limuru and Kiambu roads will be stopping at Murang’a Road A and B, Ngara and Desai stages.

Those coming from Langata, Ngong and Mombasa roads will only go as far as Railways Bus Station while those from Jogoo Road will end their journey at Muthurwa and Hakati bus stations.

Commuters from Waiyaki Way will alight at the Westlands stage.