Two families claim body of a child in Solai Dam tragedy

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Two families are now claiming the body of a child aged between eight and 11years following the Solai Dam tragedy where at least 48 people lost their lives.

The Nakuru County Public Health Officer, Samuel King’ori says the body which was recovered on Monday morning was hardly identifiable because it had started decomposing.

King’ori said samples from the two families had been taken and forwarded to Government Chemist for testing.

Forty five bodies of the Solai Dam tragedy were in the meantime removed from two public mortuaries in Nakuru town.

Thirty had been kept at the Nakuru County Public Mortuary while the other 16 were at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital Morgue.

King’ori said all the bodies will be assembled at the public morgue for viewing before being transported to Solai for burial at different places.

Twelve of the victims will be interred at a community cemetery in Solai after a memorial service at the Solai Africa Inland Church to be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

King’ori said others will be buried at their family farms in Solai.

An investigation on the cause of the tragedy is going on even as a section of lawmakers called for the arrest and prosecution of the dam owner who has since apologized, and blamed the heavy rains.