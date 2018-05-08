Tuk-tuk driver entrusted to drop off 8-year-old at school violates her

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, May 8 – Police on Tuesday morning rescued an 8-year-old Mombasa girl from a man who wanted to sexually defile her.

The middle-aged man, a driver, was supposed to take her to school but instead took her to some other place, where he was found attempting to commit the offense.

Security guards from a nearby hotel raised the alarm.

The man has been detained at Bamburi police station, according to Mombasa County Commander Johnstone Ipara, who says the suspect will face rape charges.

“The girl is stable,” Ipara said, but insisted that she will need counseling.