Top managers at NYS to be grilled over Sh9bn fraud claims

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Some of the top managers and suppliers at the National Youth Service (NYS) are expected to be grilled Monday over the Sh9 billion fraud claims at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters Nairobi.

More than 42 people are expected to appear before a team that is investigating claims of fraud at the service.

They are expected to explain their role in the scandal that has threatened to cripple the running of the state department and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said that those found culpable will be prosecuted.

All officers at the National Youth Service’ Procurement, Finance and Accounting who are under investigations have already been sent on compulsory leave.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the move follows ongoing investigations at the body and the stepping aside of the Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo, and the Director General Richard Ndubai.

This is the second time NYS has shot into the limelight over runaway theft, after the previous one cost the then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru who is now the Kirinyaga Governor and former Devolution Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti among a host of other top officials their jobs.

Hair dresser identified as Josephine Kabura was later unmasked as one of the architects of the scandal.