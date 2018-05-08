Thugs who attacked NCBDA chairman playing hide and seek with police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8- Police are yet to arrest the four men accused of assaulting Nairobi CBD Association Chairman Timothy Muriuki despite a Sh500,000 bounty, placed on each of them, a week after the incident happened in the full glare of media.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito on Tuesday told Capital FM News that they have already positively identified two of them.

He said a Monday night sting operation meant to nab one of the four men was not successful after he switched off his phone and moved to another area, just as detectives were closing in on him.

“He escaped but we shall catch up with them,” the police boss told Capital FM News.

Another, he said has been switching his phone on and off while on various places within the City, but Tito has vowed to sustain the search until they are all put behind bars.

He has urged members of the public to volunteer any information thairt may lead to the arrest of the goons, said to be operating with impunity against perceived political enemies of those they want to protect.

“We have mounted another operation this morning. No one is protecting them and that is why we have placed a Sh500, 000 on each of them…” he asserted, refuting claims that the goons were enjoying protection from security officers.

The dramatic incident happened before Muriuki barely read two sentences from his detailed statement, which ironically was pro-Governor, urging his detractors to keep off and allow him to work.

“Until when will you stop maligning the name of our governor?” the goons would be heard posing.

They physically assaulted Muriuki who all the time was desperately looking for a safe exit, to save his life from the agitated attackers.

The goons also later attempted to access another city hotel where members of Bunge la Wananchi were issuing a statement, castigating the Governor for continued deteriorating state of the largest city in East Africa, and a continental hub.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

“Between 50-60 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product is generated in Nairobi and that is why we wanted to call for unity to build an enabling environment,” Muriuki said.

The city is currently grappling with the poor state of roads, crater likes potholes right inside the CBD, garbage, an archaic drainage system usually overwhelmed by light rains and so on.