Task force formed to unravel Ndakaini Dam low levels mystery

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government has formed a task force to establish the reasons for low water levels at Ndakaini Dam – the largest source of water for Nairobi – despite persistent heavy rains.

Principal Secretary for Water Joseph Irungu says the task force will be required to look into all issues surrounding the management of the dam that has been the centre of concern for months now.

This follows worries that the levels of dam remained drastically low, despite the heavy rainfall being experienced in the country.

The task force will have representatives from the water Ministry, Nairobi and Muranga Counties, Athi Water and Sewerage Company, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company among other stakeholders.

Engineer Samuel Halima will lead the probe, set to be done in two months.

The water levels at Ndakaini are currently at 33.5 million cubic metres of water at 48.5 per cent whilst the dam has a capacity of 70 million cubic metres.