Talks between striking dons, universities council collapse

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Talks seeking to end the current stalemate in the lecturers’ strike collapsed yet again on Saturday after the government failed to table a counter-offer as expected.

Speaking to Capital News, the Universities’ Academic Staff Union Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said the Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) officials instead wanted them to soften their stance on the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

He stated that the officials present also demanded that they negotiate the terms without the conciliator appointed by the court.

“The talks that we were supposed to be engaged in today were a joke. They collapsed because there was no counter-offer given. They also wanted us not to use the conciliator despite the directions by the court,” he stated.

He said that the dons will be now seeking audience with the Labour Cabinet Secretary who is the conciliator, to chart the way forward on the matter.

Vice chancellors had requested Sh6.8 billion from the Government to cover the first phase of 2017-2021 CBA.

The total cost of the CBA was valued at Sh38 billion but vice chancellors said their proposal would only cover 2017-2018, with the balance paid on an annual capitation increments basis.

Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum officials made the revelation last month when they appeared before the National Assembly’s education committee.