Suspected cop killers gunned down in Dandora exchange of fire

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Police have gunned down four thugs suspected to have been involved in last month’s incident where a police officer attached to the Ruaraka Police Station was shot dead by hijackers and his firearm stolen.

Nairobi Police boss Joseph Ole Tito told Capital FM News that the four were tracked to their hideout based on intelligence extracted from one of their accomplices who had been arrested earlier.

He stated that when they realised they were cornered, they shot at the officers who returned fire and gunned them down.

“These were the men involved in the hijacking of the bus last month where one of our officers was killed. We had earlier arrested one suspect who provided us with information that led us to the hideout of the gang where an exchange ensued and we shot the four of them,” he stated.

He further revealed that information gathered also showed that the real driver and conductor of the vehicle were complicit in the hijacking.

He stated that together with the suspect arrested, they will be arraigned in court on Monday.

When one of the thugs found the gun of the slain officer as they ransacked the passengers, he stabbed him before snatching it, and then shot him with it.

Police said the officer was not able to act fast enough to defend himself and other passengers.

The incident took place after two gangsters boarded the bus at Garden City Mall stage to join three others who had boarded it in the city.

The bus was driven all the way to Ruiru, Kimbo then towards Baba Ndogo area and on Outer Ring Road.

The thugs stopped the bus at the National Concrete Bridge underpass where they alighted and escaped on foot.

It was then the person driving the bus alighted before another man stood up claiming he was the real driver and that he had been forced out of his seat by the thugs.