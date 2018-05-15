Suspect who surrendered over Muriuki’s attack freed on Sh300,000 bail

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – A suspect who surrendered to the police following the attack on Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) Chairman Timothy Muriuki has been charged in court.

Brian Owino however denied the charge and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 pending trial.

Owino surrendered to police at Nairobi Area DCI offices, hours after he and his accomplices lost a bid to block their arrest in court.

The other suspects wanted are Dishon Mulinge, Ronald Otieno, Michael Mbanya Wathigo and Hussein Suleiman.

They had moved to court seeking protection after they were captured on camera manhandling Muriuki at a Nairobi hotel last month.