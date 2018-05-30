Suspect shot dead by police in Kayole

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – A suspected thug was on Tuesday night shot dead by police in Kayole in a botched robbery.

According to Nairobi Police boss Joseph Ole Tito, the suspect is said to have been in the company of three others and they were attacking and robbing locals at about 7pm when police were alerted.

Officers on patrol responded and killed one while the other accomplices managed to escape on foot. “Police have increased patrols to address rising cases of robberies.”

In the meantime, a policeman was shot and injured by his colleague after been caught in a friendly fire in Madaraka area, Nairobi early Wednesday morning.

According to Ole Tito, the officers had responded to a scene of robbery when one of them shot and injured his colleague in the leg. “The injured officer was taken to the hospital. However, the said thugs who were at a church robbing workers managed to escape.”