Suspect in bus shooting of off-duty cop co-operating

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Police have arrested a man suspected to have masterminded the hijacking of a bus during which an off-duty officer attached to the Ruaraka Police Station, was killed last month.

The officer was thereafter shot dead by his hijackers and his firearm stolen.

Nairobi Police Boss Joseph Ole Tito has told Capital News that the suspect was now assisting them with investigations to help nab four of his accomplices who escaped.

He stated that the suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.

When one of the thugs found the gun of the slain officer as they ransacked the passengers, he stabbed him before snatching it, and then shot him with it.

Police said the officer was not able to act fast enough to defend himself and other passengers.

The incident took place after two gangsters boarded the bus at Garden City Mall stage to join three others who had boarded it in the city.

The bus was driven all the way to Ruiru, Kimbo then towards Baba Ndogo area and on Outer Ring Road.

The thugs stopped the bus at the National Concrete Bridge underpass where they alighted and escaped on foot.

It was then the person driving the bus alighted before another man stood up claiming he was the real driver and that he had been forced out of his seat by the thugs.