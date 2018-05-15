Survey ranks Kisumu top in health, food security

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kisumu and Mombasa counties have been ranked ahead of Nairobi in service delivery, in a new survey released on Tuesday.

The study by Trends Institute for Africa (TIFA) research gave the counties a rating of 56, 53 and 44 per cent respectively on health and food security, based on responses from 500 people per county.

Fifty per cent of the respondents in Kisumu felt that devolution had an impact in their lives for the last four months with Nairobi and Mombasa rated at 32 and 28 per cent respectively.

During the report release, TIFA Chief Executive Officer Maggie Ireri noted that Mombasa County ranked best amongst the three on food security with 11 per cent of its county residents likely to go without food for seven days compared to 14 per cent in Nairobi County and 22 per cent in Kisumu County.

“Among these three cities, the overall score indicate that Kisumu leads with a C+. However, if we you look at food security, Kisumu residents are more insecure with 26 per cent having not eaten for the whole day in the last 12 months,” she stated.

However, Kisumu County ranked best in provision of health services with a high number of its residents having been registered under National Hospital Insurance Funds (NHIF) cover compared to the rest.

“On the Big Four Agenda and in particular health, the usage of the NHIF card stands at 25 per cent in Nairobi which was contrary to our opinion that the residents in this county were well informed on NHIF than the residents in the other two cities. Kisumu County and Mombasa County have a percentage score of 34 and 15 respectively,” Ireri said.

The report also indicates that amongst the three counties, Nairobi residents felt left out on public participation in issues to do with public financing and also raised concerns on the current environmental and sewerage system in the county.

“If you look at provision of clean water the scores are very low. Mombasa rates last in clean tap water provision at 31 per cent. Nairobi has a per cent of 43 percent and Kisumu County has a 61 per cent.”

“In addition, the score from the citizens is very low on the environment. If you compare Nairobi and Mombasa counties, citizens are not satisfied with the quality of feeder roads in the cities,” she said.

According to Ireri, despite Nairobi County receiving Sh16.7 billion, they expected Mombasa County to perform better amongst the three cities bearing in mind the county enjoyed re-election of their Governor Hassan Joho, whom they presumed had an already laid down structure on county management.

Mombasa County receives Sh9.2 billion with Kisumu county having Sh8.8 billion in the 2017/2018 budgetary allocations.

The research was undertaken in the first week of May.