Students lose property in UoN hostel fire at Kabete campus

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Over 500 University of Nairobi students are counting losses after a fire burnt down all their belongings.

This was after their wooden hostel named Soweto caught fire attributed to an electric fault.

According to University of Nairobi Student Association chairperson Anthony Manyara, all the Upper Kabete campus students were safely evacuated without any injuries.

Manyara has called on the government to include the university in its ambitious housing programme under the Big Four initiative, saying most of the accommodation buildings in the campus can only qualify for historic sites.

“We have a serious housing problem in all the universities and more so here,” Manyara told Capital FM News.