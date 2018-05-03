Sossion obtains orders barring KNUT from removing him as SG

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has restrained the registrar of Trade Union from removing the name of Wilson Sossion as Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Teachers (KNUT).

Justice Maureen Onyango directed that the union should should not undertake any action seeking to replace Sossion pending the hearing of a petition before him.

She further stated that the Teachers Service Commission should also not remove Sossion’s name as a KNUT official from its records.

“There should be no any new registration or appointment of officials of KNUT following the purported ouster of Sossion on 30 April 2018 ” the judge said.

The court further directed that Hesbon Otieno who became the acting Secretary General following Sossion’s suspension be restrained from performing duties of the spokesman until further orders from the court.

The judge instructed that the application be served upon KNUT, TSC and the Registrar of Trade Union forthwith.

She stated that they should respond to the petition by May 9 and the matter be heard the following day.