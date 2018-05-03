Sossion insists he’s still KNUT SG as due process was not followed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Suspended Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion insists that he is still the union spokesman saying that due process was not followed in his removal.

Speaking during a press conference at the union’s headquarters on Thursday, Sossion stated that for an elected member of the union to be suspended, the body has to receive a written notification stating clearly the agenda.

He maintained that he will continue to carry out my duties within the union without fear of favour.

“I wish to forgive those who have been fighting me, inside and outside the union. I have no ill will against you and I have no enemies. I am a Christian by baptism, a devoted one and I believe in forgiveness. I forgive those who have wronged me and those who continue fighting me and if I have wronged you, forgive me as well,” he stated.

He called on all teachers to continue watering the tree of unity saying they need to engage one another for a peaceful co-existence.

“I wish to state that I am still devoted to continue with my work as the Secretary general of KLNUT and I will do it without fear or favor. As the Chief Executive of this union, the custodian of administrative documents including the constitution, the procedures, all the resolutions of the ADC are under my custody and I am prepared to differ with anybody and stand alone to defend resolutions of our members,” he said.

He was speaking even as the Employment and Labour Relations Court restrained the registrar of Trade Union from removing his name as Secretary General of KNUT.

Justice Maureen Onyango directed that the union should should not undertake any action seeking to replace Sossion pending the hearing of a petition before him.

She further stated that the Teachers Service Commission should also not remove Sossion’s name as a KNUT official from its records.

“There should be no any new registration or appointment of officials of KNUT following the purported ouster of Sossion on 30 April 2018 ” the judge said.

The court further directed that Hesbon Otieno who became the acting Secretary General following Sossion’s suspension be restrained from performing duties of the spokesman until further orders from the court.

The judge instructed that the application be served upon KNUT, TSC and the Registrar of Trade Union forthwith.

She stated that they should respond to the petition by May 9 and the matter be heard the following da