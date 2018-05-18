Sonko says he appointed Miguna in the spirit of ‘handshake’

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says that his decision to appoint Miguna Miguna as his deputy was in the spirit of ‘handshake’ that was started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Sonko expressed surprise that some people within his party – Jubilee – are bashing his choice, yet they are the same people who keep on talking about cohesion and building bridges in political rallies.

“Kenyans Let us not forget where we have come from. President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for forgiveness from Kenyans and pledged to work with Raila Odinga, Miguna should also be forgiven and allowed back in Kenya to take up his new job,” he said.

The Governor said that even though Miguna abused and defamed him during the campaign period, he has forgiven him and invited him to serve Nairobians.

He asked the national government to forgive Miguna and allow him back to the country to take up his position as the new Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Sonko said Kenyans should not forget that in May 2016 he had promised to appoint Miguna to his government once elected Nairobi governor and he now wants to actualize the promise.

Miguna has described his nomination by Mike Sonko as Deputy Governor, as ‘cheap propaganda’.

The self-styled NRM General stated that he has not met the Nairobi Governor since July last year, when they took part in a gubernatorial TV debate and cannot therefore, purport to nominate him.

Nairobi County Assembly Members allied to the ruling Jubilee Party have already rejected the nomination, saying it was done without adequate consultation, and have branded Miguna an outsider.

Majority Leader Abdi Guyo echoed the sentiments of Speaker Beatrice Elachi who described the nomination as unprocedural.

Elachi earlier told a local radio station that Miguna must settle his citizenship row for his nomination to be considered.