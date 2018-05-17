Somoina Kimojino named Acting MD at Capital Group Limited

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Board of Directors of Capital Group has announced the appointment Somoina Kimojino as Acting Managing Director with immediate effect following the exit of Cyrus Kamau.

Kimojino, who has been with the company for 15 years, has been the Director of Programmes overseeing the company’s flagship radio business.

While announcing the appointment, Capital Group Board Director, Mary-Ann Musangi, said Kimojino has also been instrumental in managing many partnerships.

“She is credited for steering the Koroga dream to what it is today,” she said.

“Somoina brings to this position a wealth of experience in planning, execution, stakeholder engagement and in creating valuable partnerships. She is passionate about the Capital Group brand and is keen to continue to be associated with its successes.”

On her part, Kimojino says she is elated to take on the new responsibility of steering the company on a growth trajectory.

“It’s exciting to take the Capital FM brand to the next level. We are looking at growing our 360 degree media products with radio, online and also events,” says Kimojino.

Capital Group Editorial Director, Michael Mumo, while congratulating Kimojino on her appointment said Capital FM remains a trusted name in news.

“We remain committed to providing our listeners and readers with up to date timely news on all our platforms.”

Kimojino will report to the Board and is tasked with helping to create change and to turn around the business to higher profitability.