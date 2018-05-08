Simon Mbugua arrested in connection with Boulevard assault on Muriuki

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, 8 – Kenyan nominee to the East African Legislative Assembly Simon Mbugua has been arrested over the assault on the Nairobi Central Business District Association’s Timothy Muriuki on the accusation that he was ‘fighting’ Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Police say Mbugua was picked up after investigations showed he masterminded the attack on Muriuki who was assaulted while reading a press statement at a Nairobi hotel last week.

“He is in custody because of that incident,” Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News, confirming the Tuesday arrest, “He played a role and that is why he in custody to assist with the investigations.”

He did not provide more details on Mbugua’s exact role in the whole issue, but a senior detective involved in the case said Mbugua was arrested after investigations showed that he may have been in constant communication with the suspects.

Police have since placed a Sh500,000 bounty on each of the four suspects who were captured on video dragging Muriuki out of Boulevard hotel where he was addressing a press conference, before they assaulted him.

The suspects are wanted by Police to answer to charges of Robbery with Violence.

On Wednesday, Police said the goons had gone into hiding.

Central police boss Robinson Thuku told Capital FM News on Wednesday morning that detectives are following crucial information that may lead to their arrest.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development and not to fight Sonko.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

“Between 50-60 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product is generated in Nairobi and that is why we wanted to call for unity to build an enabling environment,” Muriuki said.

The city is currently grappling with the poor state of roads, crater likes potholes right inside the CBD, garbage, an archaic drainage system usually overwhelmed by light rains and so on.