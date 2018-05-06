Sh0.5mn bounty placed on each of 4 men who assaulted NCBDA Chairman Muriuki

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The police have placed Sh500,000 bounty on each of the four men who assaulted Nairobi CBD Association Chairman Timothy Muriuki.

The four stormed Muriuki’s press conference and physically assaulted him as he desperately looked for a safe exit, to save his life from the agitated attackers.

The police say a cash reward of Sh500,000 will be offered to anyone with information leading to their arrest.

The suspects are wanted by Police to answer to charges of Robbery with Violence.

On Wednesday, Police said the goons had gone into hiding.

Central police boss Robinson Thuku told Capital FM News on Wednesday morning that detectives are following crucial information that may lead to their arrest.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

“Between 50-60 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product is generated in Nairobi and that is why we wanted to call for unity to build an enabling environment,” Muriuki said.

The city is currently grappling with the poor state of roads, crater likes potholes right inside the CBD, garbage, an archaic drainage system usually overwhelmed by light rains and so on.

