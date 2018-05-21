Senators in Mombasa for annual legislative summit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Senators are in Mombasa in preparation for the annual legislative summit expected to officially kick off on Tuesday.

The weeklong event is jointly organized by the Senate and the County Assemblies Forum.

It aims at promoting positive engagement between the Senate, County Assemblies and other institutions relevant to devolution.

During the summit last year, policymakers discussed among other things the challenges and opportunities for strengthening effective and efficient law making processes.