Senator Malala elected Senate Deputy Minority Leader

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been unanimously elected the Senate Deputy Minority Leader through consensus.

Malala was elected after his Narok counterpart Ledama Ole Kina who had also shown interest in the position voluntarily stepped down.

While announcing the outcome Tuesday at Parliament buildings, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo reaffirmed the coalition’s unity.

“The coalition is intact and we will continue to work diligently so that we can serve the people who elected us,” said Orengo.

The position fell vacant after Orengo was elected Minority Leader following the ouster of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who was accused of failing to be a team player.

Senator Malala in his acceptance speech vowed to effectively discharge his oversight mandate.

“I am grateful for the confidence the members have shown in me and I promise to deliver my duties to the best of my abilities,” said Malala.

On his part, Senator Ole Kina Ledama conceded that the exercise was conducted in a mature manner.

“The decision was unanimous and I will support my brother and speak in one voice,” he said.