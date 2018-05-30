Schools involved in exam cheating to be deregistered – CS Amina

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has issued a stern warning to schools found engaging in irregularities during this year’s national examinations that they will be deregistered.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development on examination preparedness on Wednesday, Mohamed stated that every measure has been taken to ensure this year’s process is credible.

“As you all know last year 1,200 results from 10 centres were cancelled due to exam malpractices and this should not be allowed to happen this year. All the culprits in the affected schools including principals, teachers and students will also face the full force of law,” she said.

She also put on notice principals collecting money from students with a promise of assisting them access exams that they will not be spared.

Students have been urged not to fall prey of cartels asking for money to facilitate cheating as they will be duped.

“Students should forget about cheating and study thoroughly. I want to guarantee you there will be no early exposure of the examination,” she assured.

Concerning the rising incidents of students’ unrest in schools, CS Mohamed directed principals in such schools to file a report by the end of the week.

This follows an incident where Ortum Boys High School in West Pokot was on Saturday closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage demanding to be assisted to cheat in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The students staged protests destroyed property, forcing the administration to send them home citing ‘non-cooperation’ of their principal in the exam cheating scheme.

Throwing weight behind the subject Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chairman George Magoha said the examination materials have been stored in a safe and secure place at the main warehouse and assured that no exam will leak.

“Do not waste your time and money trying to access the examination, you won’t succeed,” said Magoha.

He further stated that they have increased examination containers to reduce the distance centre managers take picking exams.

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Nancy Macharia also warned teachers not to aid in cheating as strict disciplinary measures will be taken against them.

She said currently the Commission is investigating 60 teachers, principals and invigilators for abetting cheating in last year’s examination which saw exams from 10 centres cancelled.