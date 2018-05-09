Ruto stalwarts’ fear of Uhuru-Raila pact ‘irrational’ – ODM legislator

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kisumu Central Member of Parliament Fred Ouda has cautioned a cross-section of Rift Valley leaders against pressuring President Uhuru Kenyatta to reaffirm his support for his deputy William Ruto come 2022 especially following the famous handshake.

Ouda has castigated Ruto’s close allies including Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale for concentrating too much on 2022 succession politics instead of supporting the Kenyatta-Odinga truce.

“Duale and Murkomen should be at the forefront in supporting Kenyatta instead of engaging in petty politics that will not help Kenyans in any way,” said Ouda on Wednesday during a press conference at parliament building.

The controversial lawmaker claimed Ruto’s allies are in panic mode that the DP’s ambitions to lead the country might be jeopardised by Odinga’s involvement.

Ouda said the “unnecessary” pressure from the Rift Valley lawmakers to know the fate of the deal Kenyatta and Ruto entered in the run up to the 2012 polls was indicative of a worried camp.

“Murkomen and Duale are two individuals who thrive when there is confusion, but following the handshake the two have been left clueless and the only agenda they can push is the succession politics agenda which is uncalled for at the time.

“The President is keen on leaving behind a good legacy and the two with the other leaders should now strive to help him and Odinga to achieve that,” said Ouda.

Following the historic handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga, mistrust has dominated the political circles with the DP camp not shying away in expressing their reservations.

The DP camp strongly believes that the secrecy behind the handshake tells more than meets the eye, with the fears being that Odinga’s involvement is directly geared towards frustrating Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

These assertions have however been dismissed by both Kenyatta and Odinga who have categorically stated that the handshake had nothing to do with 2022 polls but the need to build bridges and a strong partnership geared towards peace and stability.

Ouda’s sentiments come at a time where politicians from both sides of the political divide are divided on whether the country should review the constitution.

Odinga believes that there is urgent need for the supreme law to be reviewed so as to strengthen the truce with Kenyatta and most importantly to avert future electoral duels that would lead to losses of life.

On the other hand, the DP camp has vehemently opposed the plan; accusing Odinga of trying to get power through the back door.