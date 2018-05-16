Residents living along River Yala warned of flooding

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Residents living along River Yala have been urged to be cautious after it burst its banks Wednesday evening affecting surrounding areas.

According to Nyanza Police Chief Leonard Katana, “Prime Harvest Academy within Dominion Farm is one of the affected areas with crops along the river also marooned by floods.”

Katana said that roads connecting Alego Usonga and Bondo through Dominion farm have also been flooded and some parts of Gem.

He stated that so far, no casualties have been reported and emergency services are on the ground in case of any eventuality.