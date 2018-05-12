Rarieda MP’s physician, family assure his condition stable

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, May 12 – Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo, his family and physician have assured, is in stable condition.

Their assurances were backed by Siaya Senator James Orengo who was among leaders who visited with him at the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu following his collapse on Saturday afternoon.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was also among leaders who visited the hospital to check on the legislator, in the immediate aftermath of his collapse.

His physician Julius Okel said the legislator would be discharged “shortly” as tests carried out had shown he was not in any life-threatening danger.

His wife Linet also described him as having a “good mood” and explained that he had worked himself too hard in the last two weeks.

Amollo had just addressed mourners at the burial of former Alego Usonga MP Oloo Aringo’s son when he collapsed.