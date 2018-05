Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, May 12 – Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo collapsed while attending a burial in Siaya County on Saturday afternoon.

The MP had just spoken to the mourners at the burial of a son to former Alego Usonga MP Oloo Aringo when he collapsed.

He was rushed to Bondo medical health centre where he received treatment before being transferred to the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu for further treatment.