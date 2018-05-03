Raila too should apologise in the spirit of reconciliation, Kenyans say

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been urged to follow the example of President Uhuru Kenyatta and apologise to Kenyans for any destructive utterance he might have made during the electioneering period.

A few who spoke to Capital FM News stated that this will also be in line with the symbolic handshake he had with the head of state which focused on unity among political rivals.

They said this will have a huge impact on Kenyans and foster peace within the country.

“If the President apologised to Kenyans, Raila should also do the same. It will bring harmony to the nation. Raila should apologise for the violence that was experienced after the elections and then we can all come together as a nation,” they said.

Many of them welcomed President Kenyatta’s apology during his State of the Nation address on Wednesday when he expressed regret for anything “hurtful or damaging” he might have said in the heat of last year’s elections.

“I feel that the President did the right thing and in fact that is the only way forward; to apologise and he bowed down to his knees. The President is very intelligent. He saw that the apology will promote his agenda of peace. It is good and especially him accepting the wrongs he had done. That is very positive,” they stated.

He also called on all leaders across the political divide to do the same in the effort to repair relations severed as a result of political competition.

He himself accepted to shake the hand of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who insulted his mother, Mama Ngina.

In his State of the Nation address to the House, President Kenyatta also explained the motivations behind his precursory handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Following the annulment of his election in August 8 last year, President Kenyatta effectively referred to the Judiciary as bandits but took a more conciliatory tone in his speech on Wednesday.