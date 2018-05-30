PS Omollo, Ndubai to spend week in remand pending bail ruling

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and National Youth Service (NYS) Director General Richard Ndubai will spend a week in remand pending their bail ruling.

Following over 10 hours in court, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti set Tuesday as the date for the ruling, with the pre-trial conference set to commence the following day.

During the bail application, the prosecution had claimed that if the accused are released on bail they’re likely to interfere with witnesses, allegations the defence strongly refuted.

They further argued that the evidence gathered so far is sufficient to secure conviction against all the accused persons and hence there is a likelihood of them absconding if released on bail.

All the NYS suspects including Omollo and Ndubai had earlier denied charges of conspiring to defraud the body.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered all those who failed to appear in court to present themselves to police by Thursday afternoon.

While giving the directions, Ogoti stated that they should present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by 2pm.

Earlier, State counsel had indicated that they wanted arrest warrants issued for the individuals but stated that they will not apply for them should they voluntarily surrender.

One of the suspects, Evans Wafula, showed up in court and is due to record a statement with the DCI on Thursday.