PS Omollo, Ndubai and others deny NYS fraud charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and National Youth Service (NYS) Director General Richard Ndubai have denied charges of conspiring to defraud the body.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, the two denied making payments amounting to Sh28.7mn to Ameri Trade Limited.

Others who also pleaded to various charges included finance and procurement officials at NYS and directors of companies that received funds from the department without supplying anything or at inflated costs.

The suspects had been driven from Muthaiga Police station and DCI Headquarters under tight security with some with hand-cuffs, following their arrest on Monday.

They spent the night at various police stations in Nairobi after police declined to grant them bond pending charges on Tuesday.