PS Lillian Omollo falls ill, rushed to KNH from prison

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Public Service and Youth Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo has been rushed to hospital, hours after she was remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

Officials at the prison confirmed that Omollo was taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after falling sick Wednesday morning.

She spent the night at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison following charges proffered against her and 23 others in court on Tuesday relating to the loss of Sh468 million in phase one of the scandal.

NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and other senior officials are at the Industrial Area Remand Prison awaiting determination of their bond application,even as more suspects were ordered to present themselves to the police.

Following over 10 hours in court, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti set Tuesday as the date for the bail ruling, with the pre-trial conference set to commence the following day.

During the bail application, the prosecution had claimed that if the accused are released on bail they’re likely to interfere with witnesses, allegations the defence strongly refuted.

They further argued that the evidence gathered so far is sufficient to secure conviction against all the accused persons and hence there is a likelihood of them absconding if released on bail.

All the suspects including Omollo and Ndubai have denied charges of conspiring to defraud the NYS.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered all those who failed to appear in court to present themselves to police by Thursday afternoon.

While giving the directions, Ogoti stated that they should present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by 2pm.