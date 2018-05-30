Property worth millions destroyed in fire near Ngong Racecourse

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed Tuesday night following a fire at Pathways next to Ngong Racecourse.

Nairobi Police Boss Joseph ole Tito told Capital FM News that the cause of the fire may have been an electrical fault in one of the warehouses.

“Investigations are ongoing but from what we established initially, the fire may have been caused by an electric fault in one of the warehouses,” he said.

He explained that the fire started at the workshop, which stored mattresses, before spreading to others nearby.

He however pointed out that there were no casualties during the incident.