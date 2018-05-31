Prison beauty queen found guilty of murdering boyfriend

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – A woman who was crowned Miss Lang’ata Women’s Prison 2016 has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend about three years ago.

Trial judge Jessie Lessit convicted Ruth Wanjiku Kamande for murdering her lover Farid Ahmed on September 20, 2015 in Buruburu estate.

According to Justice Lessit, the prosecution has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Kamande’s act was intentional.

Justice Lessit reasoned that “the stabs were not at ago, they were done in intervals. This is clear from the prosecution’s evidence that the accused action was intentional.”

The judge said Kamande’s action proved malice aforethought an ingredient that is required to prove murder.

Justice Lessit rejected assertions that she stabbed the lover 25 times in self defence after he raped her.

Doctor who examined her found that she had not been raped. It was the prosecution’s case that Kamande’s stabbed Ahmed after finding lewd text messages from a secret lover.

She, on the other hand, claims that the incident occurred upon the kitchen knife falling on her and they began struggling on the ground.

Kamande’s claimed that things escalated after she discovered a hospital card that suggested Ahmed was undergoing HIV treatment.

Upon confronting him he allegedly threatened her that he would rather die than have his HIV status made public.

Justice Lessit will sentence the beauty queen on July 11 after mitigation.