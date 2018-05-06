President Kenyatta to lead national tree planting on May 12

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will next Saturday lead the country in a national tree planting exercise.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the event which will be held at the Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi will be replicated at the County and sub-county levels.

“H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta will launch the National Tree Planting Day at Moi Forces Academy in Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi on 12th May, 2018 from 9am,” read the statement.

The national event, whose theme will be ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’, will be graced by the President accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Esipisu urged members of public, corporates, organizations and other groups to heed the appeal by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry which is implement initiative to participate by planting trees as well as donating trees to Kenya Forest Service (KFS) or county governments.

This is in line with Government plans to increase the forest cover in the country to 10 per cent before 2022.

According to the 2015 National Forest Policy, the current forest cover in Kenya is 6.99 per cent, which is below the requirement of 10 per cent.