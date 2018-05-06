President Kenyatta to host Ethiopian, Djibouti leaders this week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh is expected in the country at the invitation of the President Uhuru Kenyatta, coming at the heels of new Ethiopian Abiye Ahmed’s visit.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said President Guelleh is expected in the country on Wednesday where he and his host will hold discussions on regional stability and the two nations border security.

He said President Kenyatta is keen on greater cooperation in the livestock sector, where the Horn of African state is a leader.

“We want to explore an agreement, to work closely with Djibouti in the livestock sector. Using the window offered by Djibouti, we can improve our access to the Middle East markets,” he said.

Djibouti mainly exports sheep and goats, wood charcoal, coffee and refined petroleum while imports wheat, trucks, vegetables, fertilisers and steel bars.

Kenya will also be seeking collaboration in the livestock area which will help to accelerate development of its leather industry — a key plank in the manufacturing segment of the Big Four agenda.

President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda is about affordable housing, affordable healthcare for all, food and nutrition security, and increased manufacturing.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss intelligence sharing and closer security ties, in order to effectively combat terrorism.

The visit comes on week that President Kenyatta will have hosted new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed.

Esipisu confirmed that the Ethiopia PM will arrive in Kenya on Sunday evening and will Monday hold bilateral talks with President Kenyatta on regional integration, peace and security.

Kenya will be the third country Ahmed’s visits following his inauguration as Premier on 2 April.

Ethiopia’s economy has officially grown at an average of nearly 10 percent for the past decade, the fastest in Africa, but political unrest in the country of 100 million people led to the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February.