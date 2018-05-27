President Kenyatta mourns National Assembly Speaker’s mother

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and family following the death of his mother, Mama Virginia Ciarùnji Njoka.

President Kenyatta described Mama Virginia Ciarùnji as a person of great integrity who lived a life of single-minded service to her family, the community and the nation.

“In the fullness of time, she brought up a distinguished family. Her family members, among them our National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, emulated her rectitude and have continued to serve this nation with distinction,” the President said in his message of condolence.

The President said Mama Virginia will be remembered for the roles she played at Kanyuambora Anglican Church and in the community, adding that her wise counsel, guidance and leadership will be missed by many.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the late Mama Virginia Ciarùnji Njoka’s family, relatives and friends.

“It is my prayer that fond memories of her life will fill the void she has left and help you overcome the sadness and pain occasioned by her departure,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State noted that Mama Virginia Ciarùnji’s inspirational life will remain a great legacy to her family and many others who knew her.