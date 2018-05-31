President Kenyatta meets US senators to discuss regional security

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday evening held talks with a team of US senators led by James Inhofe of the Armed Service Committee.

Their discussions with President Kenyatta revolved around security in the horn of Africa and the threats posed by radical terror groupings like Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

President Kenyatta said Kenya and Somalia are working in partnership to contain insecurity in the later country which is now controlling its own security systems.

“Somalia is still very fragile but we continue partnering on matters of security,” said President Kenyatta who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretary for Defence Raychelle Omamo.

The other senators were Michael Enzi ( Homeland Security Committee), John Boozman and Shelley Mooore Capito , both of the Appropriations Committee.

The senators were accompanied by Tim Walberg of the House Committee on Energy and US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec.

The lawmakers arrived in Kenya from Uganda before they head to Kigali, Rwanda tomorrow and Ethiopia later next week.

The Head of State said Kenya has plans to modernize its military and would appreciate any assistance from the US in this regard.

The President told the US lawmakers that the country is now enjoying enhanced political goodwill since he started building political bridges with opposition leader Raila Odinga during the historic handshake on March 9, this year

The President said since the handshake the two sides have now agreed to address fundamental issues facing the country.

On the President’s invitation, the US team agreed to attend tomorrow’s Prayer meeting.

President Kenyatta said he had also invited Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, with whom he had held bilateral talks earlier in the day, and Mr Odinga to the prayer event.

The National Prayer Breakfast in an annual inter-denominational event where the country supplicates to God , thanking him for his mercies and continued blessings.