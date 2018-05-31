President Kenyatta leads Kenyans in National Prayer Day

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The annual National Prayer Breakfast has kicked off at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, bringing together leaders from across government and the political sphere.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are at the prayer session, aimed at giving leaders an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to God and dedicate the nation for divine protection.

The leaders are set to make key statements touching on various issues, including the war against corruption which has lately become President Kenyatta’s pet subject.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have also graced the occasion.

Security is tight at the prayer venue in the wake of terror threats and other security challenges as outlined by Police Headquarters in a statement released on Wednesday

The day is meant to enhance reconciliation in the country.

Police have warned traffic may be heavy on Thika Road before and after the event.