President Kenyatta holds bilateral talks with Somalia President

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday held talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia who is on an official visit in the country.

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues and security matters including the continued support for African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in which Kenyan forces play a big role.

The two leaders updated each other on shared security concerns as well as progress in regional efforts to bring peace and stability back to Somalia with the help of Kenya and other nations.

President Kenyatta and his guest also discussed multilateral issues including Kenya’s push for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

President Mohamed said Somalia fully supports Kenya’s bid to sit on the UNSC.

After a lengthy private meeting, the two Presidents later held talks that were attended by Deputy President William Ruto and leader of Majority Aden Duale.

President Mohamed jetted into the country this morning accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior government officials.