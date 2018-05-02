President Kenyatta calls for concerted effort against graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts against graft, saying that the vice remains a major threat in the country.

Delivering the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, President Kenyatta directed the relevant authorities to prosecute the corrupt without deference to the wealthy and in turn, powerful.

“In order to deepen good governance, I expect the new officials now in office in prosecution and investigations to bring cases against the most powerful and privileged, to show Kenyans that none of us is above the law,” said President Kenyatta.

The President said that it is every Kenyan’s duty to report fraud and protect the whistle-blowers of the vice without hesitation.

He said government and private sector should join hands to fight this vice in order to conquer it.

“Kenyans on their part, must report any crimes they may come across, families must feel ashamed by one of their member becoming involved in corruption; they must insist on the upholding of their name as a family,” he said.

Kenyatta also called on the judiciary not to issue orders frivolously; aimed at facilitating wealthy and corrupt individuals to avoid justice.

He noted that some corrupt individuals have been running to courts to obtain court orders barring them from being arrested or investigated.

Kenyatta further urged legislators from both Houses to formulate legislation that will help win the war against graft.

Noting the strides made in fighting graft, President Kenyatta said that ill-gotten public assets valued at about Sh500 million were recovered last year and civil proceedings were instituted for the preservation and recovery of other assets valued at more than Sh6 billion.

“Those days when you could enjoy public goods without fear that action may not be taken against you, are gone.”

He further said the continued digitisation of key services will assist in sealing loopholes used for fraud.