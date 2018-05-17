Politicians fuelling violence in volatile Kapedo put on notice

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Police have warned politicians fuelling violence in Turkana East and Tiaty Constituency.

National Police spokesman Charles Owino says they have received information that some individuals were mobilizing youths in preparation for a clash.

He warns that such mobilization may lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

He has put those involved on notice while directing security agencies in the area to step up their vigilance and deal firmly with any law breakers.

“We are investigating the matter and if established to be credible, those concerned will face the full force of the law,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok blamed police laxity for the killings in Kapedo that claimed 4 lives.

“I call on the government through Cabinet Secretary of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to speak up on the actions taken to address the situation. The people of Kapedo have a right to security and to live in their ancestral land without fear as guaranteed by the Constitution of Kenya,” the governor asserted.

Local leaders have raised concerns after the new worrying trend where bandits instead of stealing cows have turned their guns to residents.

Kapedo trading centre has been the battlefield as communities from Turkana and Baringo claim a share of it.

The violence has not spared students either, some of who remain holed up in their homes.