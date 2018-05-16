Police say River Yala levels have subsided

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Police have now confirmed that the levels of River Yala that cuts across Siaya County into Lake Victoria have subsided after bursting its banks Tuesday night but warned locals living along the river to stay away.

Nyanza police boss Leonard Katana stated that a team of security personnel is monitoring the situation on the ground.

Katana said the early warning alert issued managed to save the locals from any disaster as they were advised to move to higher grounds.

“I just want to say that as we speak, the levels have gone low, I have just talked to the county commander there and they are monitoring the area to ensure that it is safe otherwise it has been controlled and I want to urge the public to be cautious,” he stated.

“I also want to thank Capital FM because as soon as we gave them the information on the flooding, they flashed it immediately and people took precautions.”

He stressed that crops were damaged and roads cut off last night, however the roads are now passable as the water levels has gone down.

“Basically since the rains started, we have not had of other deaths which could affect us here but I would still want to emphasise the need for caution during this period,” he noted.

Speaking in Kisumu, Katana further explained that the region suffers a lot of flooding occasioned by major rivers busting their banks whenever its rains up stream.

He told locals to be alert as rains continue to pound parts of Rift Valley and Mount Elgon region.