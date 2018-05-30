Police place Sh3mn bounty on three terror suspects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The National Police Service has placed a Sh3 million bounty on three suspected terrorists believed to be planning to launch attacks in Kenya.

The terror suspects are Abdiwab Osman Ahmed, Ahmed Debar and Mumina Eroba, each with a Sh1 million bounty on their head.

In a statement, National Police Spokesman Charles Owino says several terrorists have been camping along the Kenya-Somalia border hoping to get a chance to launch an attack.

One of the suspects according to police was involved in an attack on teachers early this year in a school in Wajir County.

Owino has urged Kenyans to be extra vigilant but says police have enhanced their operations across all parts of the country.

“Whilst we have in our part enhanced vigilance, we call upon the public to equally exercise higher level of vigilance alerts particularly around public institutions and public gatherings,” he appealed.

Members of the public have been urged to report any suspicious people or activities to the nearest police station.