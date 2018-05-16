Police looking for gang that robbed man of Sh300,000

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Police are looking for a gang that attacked a man outside a bank in the Central Business District and robbed him of Sh300,000.

The man had withdrawn the money from Barclays Bank along Mama Ngina Street and was walking home when men posing as police officers struck.

They bundled him into a waiting car and drove to Upper Hill where they abandoned him and escaped with the money.

Police believe such crimes are committed through collusion between the bank officials and the thugs.

Elsewhere, police are looking for a gangster who was shot and injured before they abandoned their motorbike on Moi Avenue.

The gang had been attacking pedestrians and robbing them of cash when police were alerted.